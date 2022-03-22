Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.45. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.81.

NYSE:CMA opened at $94.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Comerica has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $102.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.91.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Comerica by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,563,000 after purchasing an additional 61,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Comerica by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,118,000 after purchasing an additional 237,136 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Comerica by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 765,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,590,000 after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Comerica by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 912.0% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 85,474 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

