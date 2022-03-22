Commercial Metals (TSE:CMC) Receives Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Commercial Metals (TSE:CMC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$0.75 price target on the stock.

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network including seven electric arc furnace (“EAF”) mini mills, two EAF micro mills, a rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the U.S.

