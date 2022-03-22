Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.30 and last traded at $13.30. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17.

About Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY)

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of AB&T National Bank. Its services include deposits, lending and providing loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Albany, GA.

