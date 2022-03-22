Community Trust & Investment Co. Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,547 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.6% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $138.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $196.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.67. The company has a market capitalization of $252.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

