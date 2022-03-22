Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating) received a €150.00 ($164.84) price target from equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($164.84) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($163.74) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($191.21) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €160.25 ($176.10).

Shares of EPA ML opened at €121.50 ($133.52) on Tuesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of €106.95 ($117.53) and a 12-month high of €130.85 ($143.79). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €136.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is €136.80.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

