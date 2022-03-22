Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) fell 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.07. 12,762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,544,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BVN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.35.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $253.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.38 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter valued at $772,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,055,304 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,366 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 21.8% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,346 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 68.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,245 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 275,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,963 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

