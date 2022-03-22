Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) fell 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.07. 12,762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,544,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.
A number of brokerages recently commented on BVN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.35.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter valued at $772,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,055,304 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,366 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 21.8% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,346 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 68.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,245 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 275,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,963 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.