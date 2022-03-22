Comparing Better Choice (BTTR) & Its Peers

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Better Choice to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Better Choice and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Choice -48.10% -1,113.44% -76.49% Better Choice Competitors -28.91% -141.93% -19.87%

This table compares Better Choice and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Better Choice $42.59 million -$59.33 million 9.71 Better Choice Competitors $11.96 billion $2.00 billion -21.02

Better Choice’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Better Choice. Better Choice is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.0% of Better Choice shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Better Choice and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Choice 0 0 3 0 3.00 Better Choice Competitors 275 1275 1446 32 2.41

Better Choice currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 243.35%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 102.77%. Given Better Choice’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Better Choice is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Better Choice has a beta of -0.73, suggesting that its share price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Choice’s competitors have a beta of 0.73, suggesting that their average share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Better Choice competitors beat Better Choice on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Better Choice Company Profile (Get Rating)

Better Choice Company Inc. operates as an animal health and wellness company. It offers raw-diet dog food and treats, naturally formulated premium kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products, supplements, and grooming aids. The company provides its products for dogs, cats, and pet parents under the Halo, TruDog, and Rawgo! brand names. Better Choice Company Inc. primarily sells its products through its online portal, as well as through online retailers and pet specialty stores. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Asia. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, Florida.

