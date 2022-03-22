Comparing Bragg Gaming Group (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) and Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG)

Bragg Gaming Group (OTCMKTS:BRGGF – Get Rating) and Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Bragg Gaming Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Bragg Gaming Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bragg Gaming Group and Bragg Gaming Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bragg Gaming Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bragg Gaming Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bragg Gaming Group has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 185.71%.

Profitability

This table compares Bragg Gaming Group and Bragg Gaming Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bragg Gaming Group -20.14% -48.84% -14.99% Bragg Gaming Group -12.89% -12.12% -8.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bragg Gaming Group and Bragg Gaming Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bragg Gaming Group $53.02 million 0.00 -$16.64 million ($1.60) N/A Bragg Gaming Group $69.00 million 1.92 -$8.89 million ($0.44) -15.11

Bragg Gaming Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bragg Gaming Group. Bragg Gaming Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bragg Gaming Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bragg Gaming Group beats Bragg Gaming Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bragg Gaming Group (Get Rating)

Bragg Gaming Group, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence services including semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator; and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, and Europe. The company was founded on March 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

