Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,591.71

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,591.71 ($20.95) and traded as high as GBX 1,709.50 ($22.51). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 1,679 ($22.10), with a volume of 1,412,007 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($22.64) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.33) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,658.89 ($21.84).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,692.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,591.71. The company has a market capitalization of £29.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

