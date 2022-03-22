Compass (NYSE:COMP) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) rose 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.14. Approximately 17,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,712,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

COMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compass presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.01.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 64.94% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Compass, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

