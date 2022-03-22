COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Down 6.3%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $12.99. 8,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 332,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMPS. Zacks Investment Research cut COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.89.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17. The company has a market cap of $541.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 3.43.

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $799,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 937,652.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 637,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 637,604 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

