Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRK shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 385,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 114,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 317.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 389,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 296,490 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,043,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth $148,000. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.33. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $655.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

