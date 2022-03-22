Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. Comtech Telecommunications reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMTL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of CMTL traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,314. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.94. Comtech Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $27.70. The company has a market cap of $411.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

