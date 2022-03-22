Conceal Price Reaches $0.28 (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, Conceal has traded up 35.1% against the dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $147,044.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,490.27 or 1.00183861 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00066284 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.21 or 0.00309359 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00136238 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011036 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.84 or 0.00270762 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005464 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001377 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00029991 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,757,936 coins and its circulating supply is 11,873,731 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

