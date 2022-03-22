Concentrix (CNXC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Concentrix to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $199.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Concentrix has a 12 month low of $125.60 and a 12 month high of $208.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.00%.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $882,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $4,145,800. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Concentrix by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Concentrix by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Concentrix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

About Concentrix (Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.