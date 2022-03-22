Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,135 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of NanoString Technologies worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $319,591.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 5,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $169,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,864 shares of company stock worth $1,054,146. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.77. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.55 and a 52 week high of $81.89.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 79.44% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. NanoString Technologies’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

