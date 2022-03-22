Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,235 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Alpha Teknova worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter valued at about $555,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter valued at about $4,847,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter valued at about $3,694,000. 27.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TKNO opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 17.19 and a current ratio of 17.90.

Alpha Teknova ( NASDAQ:TKNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

TKNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on Alpha Teknova from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Teknova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

About Alpha Teknova (Get Rating)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.