Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 905 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO stock opened at $231.59 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $167.65 and a 52-week high of $239.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.43.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.75.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

