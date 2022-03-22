CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.00.

CNMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,762,318.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total transaction of $346,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,041 shares of company stock worth $4,543,840 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in CONMED by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,127,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,771,000 after buying an additional 103,061 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in CONMED by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,093,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in CONMED by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 743,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,342,000 after buying an additional 64,632 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CONMED by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after buying an additional 75,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $143.10 on Tuesday. CONMED has a 12-month low of $117.62 and a 12-month high of $159.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.25 and a 200-day moving average of $138.79.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

