CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.00.
CNMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.
In other news, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,762,318.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total transaction of $346,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,041 shares of company stock worth $4,543,840 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CNMD stock opened at $143.10 on Tuesday. CONMED has a 12-month low of $117.62 and a 12-month high of $159.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.25 and a 200-day moving average of $138.79.
CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.
CONMED Company Profile (Get Rating)
CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CONMED (CNMD)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
- 3 Gold Stocks: A Solid Bet Against World Volatility
- MarketBeat Podcast: Produdtion Line Trading, How it Can Work For You
- 3 Undervalued Consumer Stocks to Stock Up On
Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.