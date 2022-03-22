Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 16.27% from the stock’s previous close.

ED has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.73.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $89.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $90.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 193 shares of company stock worth $16,622. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Emfo LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

