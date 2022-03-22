Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 16.27% from the stock’s previous close.
ED has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.73.
Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $89.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $90.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.20.
In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 193 shares of company stock worth $16,622. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Emfo LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.
About Consolidated Edison
Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.
