Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $225.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -752.83, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $258.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.36.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.53.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

