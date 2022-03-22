Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,162.64

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2,162.64 and traded as low as C$2,108.69. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$2,155.61, with a volume of 22,086 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSU shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2,507.14.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$45.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2,113.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2,162.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.47%.

Constellation Software Company Profile (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.