ContentBox (BOX) Tops One Day Volume of $11.00

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, ContentBox has traded up 37.6% against the US dollar. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ContentBox has a total market cap of $638,209.44 and approximately $11.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00011457 BTC.
- ThunderCore (TT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.42 or 0.00251836 BTC.
- Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- Mithril (MITH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000080 BTC.
- The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.
- Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000116 BTC.
- Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000161 BTC.
ContentBox Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “
Buying and Selling ContentBox
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
