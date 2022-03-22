ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Loop Capital

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $4.00. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WISH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.82.

WISH stock opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. ContextLogic has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.04) EPS. ContextLogic’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ContextLogic news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 54,094 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $132,530.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 26,208 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $62,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,890,620 shares of company stock worth $3,579,581 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the third quarter worth $54,000. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

