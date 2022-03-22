ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Trading Up 10.3%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) shares were up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 1,243,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 22,841,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WISH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ContextLogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of -0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.82 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ContextLogic news, VP Pai Liu sold 66,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $158,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Piotr Szulczewski sold 45,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $87,200.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,890,620 shares of company stock worth $3,579,581. 40.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WISH. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 27.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

