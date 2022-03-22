Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS: CTTAY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/18/2022 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating.

3/17/2022 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from €136.00 ($149.45) to €110.00 ($120.88). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €85.00 ($93.41) to €65.00 ($71.43). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €110.00 ($120.88) to €103.00 ($113.19). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($104.40) to €90.00 ($98.90). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 174,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,392. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.65. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

