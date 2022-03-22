Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Shares Down 3%

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.08 and last traded at $61.25. 17,669 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,298,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.23.

The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.21 and a 200 day moving average of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 20.18%.

In other Continental Resources news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm acquired 300,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,982,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Continental Resources by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 35,242 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,645,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

