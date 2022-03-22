Contrasting loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) & Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX)

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) and Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares loanDepot and Pioneer Merger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets loanDepot 3.05% 33.19% 4.24% Pioneer Merger N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for loanDepot and Pioneer Merger, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score loanDepot 1 4 4 0 2.33 Pioneer Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A

loanDepot currently has a consensus target price of $9.17, suggesting a potential upside of 117.74%. Given loanDepot’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe loanDepot is more favorable than Pioneer Merger.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.0% of loanDepot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Pioneer Merger shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares loanDepot and Pioneer Merger’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio loanDepot $3.72 billion 0.35 $113.52 million $0.88 4.78 Pioneer Merger N/A N/A -$40,000.00 N/A N/A

loanDepot has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Merger.

Summary

loanDepot beats Pioneer Merger on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About loanDepot (Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc. engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. It offers mortgage loans to borrowers; and in the secondary market. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

About Pioneer Merger (Get Rating)

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

