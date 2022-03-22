Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS – Get Rating) traded up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.45. 854,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,025,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.16.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) to C$14.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -165.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.45.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

