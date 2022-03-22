Convex Finance (CVX) Market Cap Tops $1.14 Billion

Convex Finance (CVX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $14.46 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.83 or 0.00049123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00047834 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.48 or 0.07050983 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,528.47 or 1.00273940 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00042529 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 86,842,250 coins and its circulating supply is 54,809,204 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

