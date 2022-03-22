Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $10.61 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,898 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 6.5% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $10,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $50.36. 16,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,336. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.05. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $55.29.

