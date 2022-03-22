Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $12.90 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,632 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.9% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $452.22. 161,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,208,768. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $385.34 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $442.57 and a 200-day moving average of $453.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

