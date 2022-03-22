Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,589 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises 3.2% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 605.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 502.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 164.2% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.77. 14,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,139. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $30.78.

