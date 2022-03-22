Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.62 and last traded at $23.79. Approximately 12,774 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 881,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CORT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.60.
In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $185,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 105,152 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 491.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90,744 shares in the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.
