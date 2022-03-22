Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.62 and last traded at $23.79. Approximately 12,774 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 881,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CORT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.60.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.17 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $185,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 105,152 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 491.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90,744 shares in the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.