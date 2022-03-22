Core Scientific Inc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Core Scientific in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.00.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Core Scientific stock opened at 9.15 on Tuesday. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of 5.82 and a fifty-two week high of 14.98.

About Core Scientific (Get Rating)

Core Scientific Holding Co provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co, formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.