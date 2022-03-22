CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.01

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.01 and traded as low as $2.88. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 55,290 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $44.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.33%.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CORR)
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.
