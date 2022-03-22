CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.01

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.01 and traded as low as $2.88. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 55,290 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $44.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 105,742 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 637.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 68,538 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 32,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CORR)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.