Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 8,955 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 154,664 shares.The stock last traded at $18.89 and had previously closed at $18.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.84.

Cosan ( NYSE:CSAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cosan S.A. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cosan by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in Cosan by 32.9% during the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cosan by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Cosan by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 48,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cosan by 23.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

About Cosan (NYSE:CSAN)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

