Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CPNG. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of CPNG traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,765,606. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average is $25.76. Coupang has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coupang will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $1,043,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $3,326,847.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,121,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,857,167.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Coupang by 970.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,895,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,528,000 after purchasing an additional 63,364,316 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Coupang by 340.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,399,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,938,000 after purchasing an additional 52,855,644 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology acquired a new stake in Coupang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,901,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Coupang by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,615,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,395,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the third quarter worth approximately $431,845,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

