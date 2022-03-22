Covalent Price Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a total market cap of $88.98 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00046745 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.99 or 0.07019727 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,965.06 or 1.00334045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00042406 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars.

