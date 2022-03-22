Craig Hallum Lowers Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Price Target to $12.00

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 84.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VYGVF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Voyager Digital in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $21.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.65.

VYGVF opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15. Voyager Digital has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $30.20.

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

