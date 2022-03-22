Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Sets New 12-Month High at $174.60

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $174.60 and last traded at $174.60, with a volume of 2570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $168.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.15 and its 200 day moving average is $130.65.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.06). Credicorp had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $938.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.24 million. On average, analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,558,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,542,000 after purchasing an additional 227,111 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Credicorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,556,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,340,000 after purchasing an additional 165,531 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,896,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,628,000 after acquiring an additional 834,740 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Credicorp by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,101,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,167,000 after purchasing an additional 286,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,668,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,129,000 after purchasing an additional 161,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

About Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

