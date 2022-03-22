Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Sets New 12-Month High at $174.60

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $174.60 and last traded at $174.60, with a volume of 2570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $168.93.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.63.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.15 and its 200 day moving average is $130.65.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,558,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,542,000 after purchasing an additional 227,111 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Credicorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,556,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,340,000 after purchasing an additional 165,531 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,896,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,628,000 after acquiring an additional 834,740 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Credicorp by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,101,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,167,000 after purchasing an additional 286,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,668,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,129,000 after purchasing an additional 161,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.
About Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)
Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Credicorp (BAP)
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.