CREDIT (CREDIT) Achieves Market Cap of $201,416.86

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 21% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, CREDIT has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $201,416.86 and $64,308.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CREDIT

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

