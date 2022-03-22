Credit Suisse Group Trims Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Target Price to CHF 3,356

Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 3,760 to CHF 3,356 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of IRRHF remained flat at $$4,308.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4,308.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4,308.28. Interroll has a 12 month low of $4,308.28 and a 12 month high of $4,308.28.
Interroll Company Profile (Get Rating)
