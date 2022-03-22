Credit Suisse Group Trims Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Target Price to CHF 3,356

Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 3,760 to CHF 3,356 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of IRRHF remained flat at $$4,308.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4,308.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4,308.28. Interroll has a 12 month low of $4,308.28 and a 12 month high of $4,308.28.

Interroll Company Profile

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. Its products include rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company offers driven conveyor rollers, control systems, and drum motors; conveyors and sorters, including cross-belt sorters, belt curves, modular conveyor platforms, and modular pallet conveyor platforms; and flow storage solutions for pallets and packages.

