Credit Suisse Group Trims S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Target Price to GBX 685

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 830 ($10.93) to GBX 685 ($9.02) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SCPPF. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of S4 Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of S4 Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $685.00.

OTCMKTS SCPPF remained flat at $$5.33 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,896. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.34. S4 Capital has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

