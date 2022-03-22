Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:GLDI) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:GLDI – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.51 and last traded at $8.49. 77,040 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 159,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47.
