Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Down 2.4%

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.37 and last traded at $29.41. Approximately 6,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 831,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.14.

CEQP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 3.18.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.42. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -119.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 42,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

