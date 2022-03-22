Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.39

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.39 and traded as high as $8.11. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 178,531 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 16.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 368.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 26,847 shares during the period. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

