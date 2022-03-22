Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.39

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.39 and traded as high as $8.11. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 178,531 shares trading hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 16.37%.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRESY)
Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (CRESY)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.