Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) PT Lowered to $6.50

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at B. Riley from $8.25 to $6.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CXDO. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Crexendo in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

CXDO opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.43. Crexendo has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15.

Crexendo ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crexendo will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Crexendo by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 63,860 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crexendo by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 22,337 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

