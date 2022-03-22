CRH (LON:CRH) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,664.17

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,664.17 ($48.24) and traded as low as GBX 3,370 ($44.37). CRH shares last traded at GBX 3,385 ($44.56), with a volume of 1,080,354 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,563.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,664.17. The company has a market capitalization of £25.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20.

Get CRH alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. CRH’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.