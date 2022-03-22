CRH (NYSE:CRH) Lowered to Neutral at Redburn Partners

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Redburn Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
CRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CRH from €54.00 ($59.34) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.15.
Shares of CRH stock opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.20. CRH has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $54.54.
CRH Company Profile (Get Rating)
CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.
