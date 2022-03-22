CRH (NYSE:CRH) Lowered to Neutral at Redburn Partners

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Redburn Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

CRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CRH from €54.00 ($59.34) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.15.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.20. CRH has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $54.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CRH by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in CRH by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 110,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in CRH by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

